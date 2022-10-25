Weddle receives Suzanne Spurrier Academic Librarian Award
Janice Weddle, assistant librarian for public services of Bailey Library at Hendrix College in Conway, received the Suzanne Spurrier Academic Librarian Award from the Arkansas Library Association (ArLA) on Oct. 14, during an awards dinner at the association’s annual conference.
Given in memory of Suzanne Spurrier, former Library Director at Harding College, this award honors a current academic librarian exemplifying a spirit of outstanding service and dedicated professionalism to all library patrons, an attitude of devotion to the library profession and fellow colleagues and consistent activity in state, regional and national associations.
“Janice has devoted her working life to libraries – first in Missouri at Truman State and then in central Arkansas, where she’s worked at the Arkansas State Library and Hendrix College,” said Director of Bailey Library, Britt Anne Murphy, who presented the award. “Without question, Janice is one of the most dedicated academic librarians I’ve had the pleasure to know … Hendrix is lucky to have her, but the entire library profession has benefited from her contributions.”
With over 600 members statewide, ArLA aims to further the professional development of all library staff members; foster communication and cooperation among librarians, trustees and friends of libraries; increase the visibility of libraries among the general public and funding agencies; and serve as an advocate for librarians and libraries.
ArLA works to provide continuing education opportunities for its members, serves as a source of current information about trends, issues and strategies for all types of libraries and advocates for libraries at the local, state and national levels.
Covington receives Frances P. Neal Award
Dean Covington, emeritus director of the University of Central Arkansas Library, received the Frances P. Neal Award from the Arkansas Library Association (ArLA).
The Frances P. Neal Award is awarded annually to a recently retired librarian to recognize a career of notable service in librarianship or within the State of Arkansas. Covington’s career has included two Arkansas academic libraries – Lyon College’s Mabee-Simpson Library and University of Central Arkansas’ Torreyson Library.
In all, he committed more than three decades of his life to Arkansas libraries, according to Rachel Shankles, ArLA president, who presented the award. While Covington retired in July of 2022, his legacy will live on in the state, through his service to UCA and Lyon, but also through his service to the academic library consortium, ARKLink, where he was a founding member and served in leadership capacities (most recently as treasurer), and in ArLA, where he served in many roles on the Executive Board, but notably as ArLA vice president, president, and past president beginning in 2017, she said.
DeVooght recognized as Arkansas Library Paraprofessional of the Year
Amy DeVooght, of Bailey Library at Hendrix College in Conway, was awarded the Lorrie Shuff Paraprofessional Award from the Arkansas Library Association (ArLA).
Since 2002, this annual award has been given in memory of Lorrie Shuff to recognize distinguished paraprofessional service in Arkansas libraries and the association.
As circulation manager for Bailey Library, DeVooght supervises student workers, helps maintain library collections, works with faculty members, and keeps many of the public services running smoothly, according to Janice Weedle, Assistant Librarian for Public Services at Bailey Library, who presented the award.
“Above and beyond all this, though, Amy has consistently demonstrated over the years how much she cares about the people who work here and is interested in their development,” Weedle said. “Since joining the library community, Amy has invested in her own development through programs like the Arkansas Library Leadership Institute and by pursuing certification through the Library Support Staff Certification program managed by the American Library Association-Allied Professional Association. She has brought lessons she’s learned through these programs and others to her co-workers and student workers at Hendrix, thereby promoting development of others. This past year, Amy has expanded her efforts to help others to her colleagues across Arkansas through her work as a leader in ArLA’s Arkansas Library Paraprofessionals Community of Interest.”
For more information, please contact the Arkansas Library Association at 501-772-9600 or by email at info@arlib.org. The Arkansas Library Association website is www.arlib.org.
