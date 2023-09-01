Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School ended their first week of classes on Aug. 25 with an assembly that included games and teacher and student recognitions. School officials encouraged students and staff to wear the jersey or shirt of their favorite sports team for the assembly, themed around the school’s commitment to being “champions for kids.”
Local middle school celebrates students, staff
