Local nonprofit gets donation from honor society members

The holiday season brings the act of giving, or at least is has across Conway.
All over the community, businesses, organizations, students and churches have banded together to provide for those around them in need this Christmas.
One of those groups was the St. Joseph School National Honor Society.
Officials with the school told the Log Cabin Democrat that members of the society delivered nonperishable food items and diaper products to Conway Cradle Care on Dec. 19.
This giving initiative marked one service project for members of the organization.
“The NHS was able to provide these needed supplies through (funds) raised from various fundraising efforts,” school officials added.
Members Elizabeth Chandler, Emily Briggler, Kati Dumboski and Nate Perry made the trip to greet Cradle Care Mentoring Director Nicole Fletcher, who was able to receive the supplies on behalf of the local nonprofit.
This is not the first year the school has donated to the local nonprofit, but instead, has worked several service projects to raise funds and supplies for Conway Cradle Care, which was established in 1995.
“Conway Cradle Care’s mission is to empower expectant and parenting adolescents by meeting the developmental needs of their children, providing opportunities to further their education, and encouraging independence through parenting and life skill mentoring,” the nonprofit’s website reads.
Cradle Care seeks to educate, support and empower it’s young parents.
“We want our parents to be educated and achieve a higher quality of life through that education,” the website states. “We believe that these parents must be educated academically, and emotionally to succeed.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.