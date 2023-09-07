The Arkansas Center for Nursing has named Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway President April Bennett to its 2023 40 Nurse Leaders Under 40 list, Baptist Health announced in a news release on Thursday.
Bennett, named the Conway center’s president in November 2022, first joined Baptist Health in 2020 as the hospital’s chief nursing officer. Known for her work opening and expanding multiple specialties at the hospital, Bennett also leads a “systemwide council focused on improving patient and family experience,” the news release read.
Six other Baptist Health nurses employed at other centers statewide joined Bennett on the 40 Under 40 list, including Courtney Jasna, Dani LaRoe, Gillian Hutchinson, Jalesia Austin, Jessica Mathisen and Justin Edmison.
Two Conway Regional Health System nurses are also on the list. Harley Emery and Codi Hawkins each earned spots.
“This year was one of the most competitive years we have ever had,” the Arkansas Center for Nursing said about the list in August. “Congratulations to these nurse leaders and to all the incredible nominees.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
