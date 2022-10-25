Arkansas Asset Builders and United Way of Central Arkansas were both recently awarded grant funding from the Internal Revenue Service to support free tax return preparation through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs.
Both organizations will offer free tax help to qualifying residents of Faulkner County and surrounding communities during the spring tax season, from late January through April 15, 2023.
A total of $30 million was granted by the IRS to 309 organizations providing VITA services across the country. Arkansas Asset Builders and United Way of Central Arkansas will receive a total of $21,500 in VITA grant funds for 2023.
“IRS grant funding multiplies the impact of VITA services in our community. Last year, with the help and hard work of our tax site volunteers, Arkansas Asset Builders was able to return over $450,000 in tax refunds to the pockets of individuals in our community and help avoid nearly $100,000 in fees. That’s better than a 20 to 1 return on investment for our program funders,” Joyia Yorgey, executive director of Arkansas Asset Builders, said.
“The United Way of Central Arkansas, through its partnership with the University of Central Arkansas Accounting Department, is proud to receive IRS grant funding so we can continue to serve the community with free tax preparation and e-filing alongside Arkansas Asset Builders,” Jennifer Boyett, executive director of United Way of Central Arkansas, said. “Last year, the United Way served more than 250 clients and brought $318,000 in refunds back to our clients.”
The VITA program, created in 1969, provides free federal return preparation and electronic tax filing for individuals and households in underserved communities, such as low- to moderate-income individuals, individuals with disabilities, and limited English proficient taxpayers. Community partners, such as Arkansas Asset Builders and the United Way of Central Arkansas, recruit volunteers to provide these important services to taxpayers. All VITA volunteers and community partners receive tax law training, oversight and technical support from the IRS to ensure the accuracy of tax returns they prepare.
For details on becoming a VITA volunteer, visit IRS Tax Volunteers. Visit the IRS website for information about how to access free tax preparation services in Conway or across Arkansas: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax -return-preparation-for -qualifying-taxpayers.
