As the COVID-19 pandemic has educators looking at new ways to teach and reach students at home, Conway community partners are stepping up to help their local school district meet student needs.
Conway Corporation, the city-owned utility system which also provides electric, water, wastewater, video, internet, telephone and security services for much of the Conway community, has joined forces with Conway Public Schools to provide internet access to students without this crucial asset during this time.
“From the very beginning of AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) planning, even before the COVID-19 situation when we wrote our AMI Instructional Plan for use during inclement weather, we knew internet accessibility was our biggest challenge,” KK Bradshaw, Conway Schools assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said. “Though most of our parents have smart phones, that does not mean that our students have the devices and the access in the home needed for completing school work.”
When extended school closures were announced, the district quickly developed and implemented a plan to distribute Chromebooks to students who needed them. Over a period of three days, more than 1200 Chromebooks were loaned out to CPSD students.
Even with the computers in hand, though, many students still needed internet capabilities in order to access their Google classrooms, school websites, and other platforms for school work. That’s where Conway Corporation offered to help.
“When the school identified this need for some of its students, our business solutions, cable and technology teams began working with the district to identify an internet solution that would allow students to keep learning,” Conway Corp Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp said. “Conway Corp was founded to support education in our community. It is something we’ve been doing since 1929, and we are very proud to be partnering with Conway Schools at this time.”
Thanks to the hard work and efforts of Conway Corporation technicians, nearly 60 families in the Conway School District now have the means for their children to work through their online assignments this school year.
“This is such a huge thing for our students and families. It opens the door for them to essentially be back with their class and their teacher again, as much as that is possible during this time. It also gives them access to countless additional online resources they can to enhance learning,” Bradshaw said.
Local Technology Service Provider Edafio and the Conway Public Schools Foundation will also work together with Conway schools to help address concerns with student access to technology. Each organization generously gave the district $2,500 for this endeavor.
Bradshaw said these generous gestures will continue to have an impact.
“This current situation, where our students are learning from home, is unprecedented and we are learning so many things as we go. Every family is different and the support from our community has given us the financial resources we need to be creative and responsive in a timely manner. Simultaneously, it reminds us of the support we have as we navigate these challenging times.”
