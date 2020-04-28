After spending more than a month in the hospital, two Conway Regional Health System patients are back at home and COVID-19 free.
Jim “Jimbo” Hendrickson was hospitalized for 31 days before being released to family on Friday.
It was a celebratory moment for Conway Regional staff as they bid “goodbye” to Hendrickson.
The staff lined the hallways and cheered as they wheeled Hendrickson out of the hospital and into his family members’ arms. Nurses and other hospital workers clapped and cheered as Hendrickson made his way back to his family, who greeted the Conway man with hugs and joy.
Conway Regional President and CEO Matt Troup said the staff was proud to help Hendrickson recover from the coronavirus, adding that the Conway man is the father of one of the hospital’s employees.
“It is especially moving when we are able to care for the family members of our own team,” Troup told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Jimbo is the father of one of our teammates, and to be able to celebrate his recovery with his family was a moment I won’t soon forget.”
The day after Hendrickson was released from the hospital, Carolyn Baker was also discharged.
Baker was hospitalized at Conway Regional for 35 days. As of Saturday, she had fully recovered from the coronavirus and was released to family.
Hospital staff decorated Baker’s wheelchair with balloons before sending her home.
Both individuals fought a tough battle against COVID-19. However, the hospital’s CEO said it was clear they were willing to fight.
“Ms. Carolyn and Jimbo were two of our long-term ventilator patients, and the opportunity to celebrate their remarkable recovery from COVID-19 was a powerful moment for our team,” Troup said. “Both patients had been at the medical center for over 30 days each. Their recoveries are remarkable, as each proved to be fighters in what they overcame. We are blessed to celebrate their incredible strength and journey to recovery.”
Troup said hospital staff will continue working diligently against the coronavirus.
The team works well together and considers each employee as family, he said.
“At Conway Regional, we are more than coworkers — we are family. As we stand on the front lines of this pandemic, our family is caring for yours,” he told the Log Cabin, adding that Hendrickson’s and Baker’s celebrations were “a testament to the camaraderie and resilience of our community.”
