Local robotics team competes at world championship

A team of Conway High School students competed at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas in late April, Conway Public Schools announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat last week.
Students in the high school’s robotics team included Christ Ablondi, Preston Diehl, Edwin Flores, Grady Judd, Everett Otis, Evan Tan, James Xin, Tim Yang and Alan Ye. To get into the world championship, the students first competed at the State Vex Championship at Arkansas Tech University in March, finishing in the top four.
“I am incredibly proud of our team’s remarkable performance at the State VEX Championship,” Conway High School computer science teacher and team coach Kimberly Raup said, per the news release. “Earning an invitation to the VEX Worlds Championship is an incredible achievement, especially considering it is our first time even competing at the state level. We are grateful for the support of the entire VEX community in Arkansas. Advisors, competitors [and] judges, everyone has been so helpful and encouraging which has been instrumental in our success.”
While the students didn’t win the world championship, they did represent “their school well on this prestigious international platform,” the news release read.
“Conway High School takes immense pride in the achievements of its Robotics Team, whose success exemplifies the school’s commitment to fostering innovation, teamwork and technological proficiency among its students,” the news release read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
