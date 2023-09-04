Local robotics team competes at world championship

The Conway High School robotics team competed at the VEX World Championship in Dallas in April.

 Submitted photo

A team of Conway High School students competed at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas in late April, Conway Public Schools announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat last week.

Students in the high school’s robotics team included Christ Ablondi, Preston Diehl, Edwin Flores, Grady Judd, Everett Otis, Evan Tan, James Xin, Tim Yang and Alan Ye. To get into the world championship, the students first competed at the State Vex Championship at Arkansas Tech University in March, finishing in the top four.

