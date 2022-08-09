Graph

The household size and income criteria identified in the graph will be used to determine eligibility for free and reduced price benefits for school year 2022-2023.

Conway School District, Greenbrier School District, Mayflower School District and Vilonia School District last week announced their policy for providing free and reduced price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program, Afterschool Snack Program, and/or School Breakfast Program.

Each school has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. Please contact the Child Nutrition Director for pricing and questions at each district. Conway: Sharon Burgess, 501-450-4855; Greenbrier: Kristin Howarth, 501-679-8214; Mayflower: Ann Burroughs, 501-470-0506; Vilonia: Sophia Hogan, 501-796-2010.

