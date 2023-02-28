Representatives from Conway Public Schools (CPSD) and Greenbrier Public Schools attended the University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Teacher Career Fair on Friday.
In a statement released to its Facebook page on Friday afternoon, CPSD announced the fair was a success for the district in helping recruit and meet potential teachers.
“Conway School District was well represented at the UCA Career Fair today,” the CPSD statement read. “We are thankful for our leadership team that was able to attend and to Dr. [Karen] Lasker for her efforts to ensure this was a great success. Great discussions were had with several potential Wampus Cat teachers.”
Lasker is CPSD’s director of staff recruitment and student services.
This is the second career fair to take place at UCA this semester. In January, the university hosted a nursing career fair. Another career fair, the Spring All Majors fair, is set to take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Student Center Ballroom.
“Students are encouraged to bring resumes and dress for success in business casual or business professional attire,” a news release issued by UCA in January about the career fairs read. “Students who need assistance on what to wear can receive a free outfit at the W.O.W. Closet at Bernard Hall, 4th Floor.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.