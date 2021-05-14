Four Faulkner County schools and one area college are preparing to honor their graduating high school seniors this weekend with ceremonies scheduled around the county. Guy-Perkins, Conway Christian, Greenbrier and St. Joseph are all scheduled to host graduation ceremonies beginning on Friday night.
Guy-Perkins High School Graduation
Guy-Perkins is scheduled to honor its graduating students on Friday night at the Guy City Park. The ceremony, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., will take place outdoors like the district’s 2020 graduation which was delayed due to concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic. The Guy City Park is located at 30 Pin Oak Lane in Greenbrier.
Conway Christian School
Conway Christian School will celebrate its graduating seniors with a ceremony on Saturday morning at New Life Church of Conway. Located at 633 S. Country Club Road, the ceremony at New Life Church will begin at 11 a.m.
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier originally planned to hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, but due to conflicting extracurricular activities that many of its students were taking part in, the district decided to move its graduation to Sunday, per an announcement posted to Greenbrier High School’s social media pages. Sunday’s ceremony, scheduled to start at 3 p.m., will take place at the stadium on the high school’s campus located at 72 Green Valley Drive.
St. Joseph School
St. Joseph School will also host its graduation ceremony on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday’s graduation will take place at the St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 1115 College Ave. in Conway.
Hendrix College
Local high schools aren’t the only educational institutions holding graduation ceremonies this weekend. Hendrix College will host its graduation ceremonies in a single outdoor event on Saturday morning at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium. The ceremony, scheduled to start at 9 a.m., will accommodate for social distancing as graduating students are only allowed four guests at the stadium. Gates to Young-Wise Memorial Stadium will open at 7:30 a.m.
One more area high school remains to host its graduation ceremony. Conway Public Schools will host the graduation of its large senior class in a outdoor ceremony at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on May 22 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.