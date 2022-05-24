Seniors from across Faulkner County graduated this month celebrating their accomplishments after the pandemic impacted many of their high school experiences.
Conway High School held its graduation ceremony at Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday where 647 students graduated.
Of those 647 students, 80 of them graduated with honors; 56 graduated with high honors; and 64 graduated with distinguished high honors. Five were also named National Merit Finalists and two earned perfect scores on their ACTs.
CHS reported a total of $6.3 million in scholarships among the school’s 2022 graduating class.
Vilonia High School had its graduation on the high school football field on May 13.
Greenbrier High School had its graduation May 15 in the Panther Pavilion. It was moved indoors due to rain. It was also live-streamed and played in overflow areas, such as the high school’s fine arts building.
Mayflower High School had its graduation May 12 at the high school.
