Local student receives perfect ACT score

During the 2018 testing season, only 3,741 out of 1,914,817 students across the U.S. scored a 36 on the ACT, the highest and best possible score someone can get.
The rarest of them all, just 0.195 percent of test takers achieve the perfect score, according to ACT officials.
That’s why St. Joseph Schools is celebrating one of its own, junior Caleb Mallett. Mallett, the son of Matt and Meghan Mallett, took the test in early December and received the perfect 36.
School officials said he is also the only student in St. Joseph history to have achieved this.
This was the fifth time Mallett took the test – once in seventh grade, once as a freshman and twice as a sophomore – scoring a 34 twice and a 35 once.
The junior admitted the 36 took a lot of hard work and thanked his English teachers, Alicia Yrle and Kathleen Gueringer, for their help in preparing him for the reading and English portion of the test.
“Their teaching was probably the main reason I was able to get 36s on both of those subjects,” Mallett said.
The average composite score for Arkansas high school students is around 19.4.
The school shared Mallett’s achievement on Facebook, which has received more than 330 reactions and 62 comments.
“Caleb, I am so incredibly proud of you for all your hard work,” Yrle commented. “You’re not just a great student (,) you are truly a good, kind person who is willing to do what it takes to achieve every goal.”
Another user, Sandra Doolin, congratulated Mallett on his “impressive” achievement and his dedication to working hard.
“Such a wonderful illustration for all the people in your life who have impacted you!” Doolin wrote. “You are truly a blessing to them!! You’re future will be amazing!!”
Jim Belote, Mallett’s science teacher, was not shocked at his student’s score.
“Having had him in biology and chemistry as a tenth grader, and this year in anatomy, I am not at all surprised at his score,” he said. “He has an exceptional mind, a great work ethic, and sets high goals. I feel lucky to have been around to help him in the sciences.”
At this point, Mallett is interested in attending either Duke University of the University of Central Arkansas and has even taken a look at the University of Alabama.
His 36 score will help him, of course.
According to ACT officials, scores of 33 and higher put a student in Ivy League and competitive college territory.
With a score of at least 22, test takers are put in the top half and give a boost on the college applications. If a score is low to mid-20s, officials advise working to retake and try to get to 29, which is the top 10 percent, to open up more scholarship opportunities and make a college application more impressive.
Officials do offer four tips to raise a score:
1. Focus on weaknesses.
2. Practice pacing oneself.
3. Learn key test-taking strategies.
4. Take full-length practice tests.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
