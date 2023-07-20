Avery Ferguson of Conway is one of 94 high school seniors selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation July 22-29 in Washington, D.C. The weeklong program, founded in 1947, has provided exceptional civic education to thousands of students, teaching them about how the federal government works.

Ferguson is one of two participants who will represent Arkansas as a “senator” at ALA Girls Nation. Two delegates from each ALA Girls State program are chosen to represent their state after participating in an ALA state-level program held across the country. At ALA Girls Nation, senators will participate in mock Senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests.

