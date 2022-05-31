Local students were elected by their peers to city office on Monday as part of the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure, including sixteen different mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor and mayor.
The following Faulkner County students were elected to their respective offices in their mock cities at Arkansas Boys State.
Cade Anderson of Vilonia from Vilonia High School was elected to Mayor for Bush City.
Jake Hill of Conway from St. Joseph Catholic School (Conway) was elected to City Council for Diamond City.
Cooper Ellis of Conway from Conway Christian School was elected to City Council for Kelley City.
Phillip Hardwrick of Conway from Conway High School was elected to City Council for Partee City.
Kristopher Wilson of Greenbrier from Morrilton Sr. High School was elected to City Council for Rorex City.
“City elections lay the groundwork for the rest of the week at Arkansas Boys State,” David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State, said. “From here, these city officials will lead citizens in their cities as they navigate simulations and city problems, working as their representatives to develop and advocate solutions for their community this week. This is just the first step in the transformative leadership journey that students embark on this week.”
These local students join more than 400 students from throughout the state attending Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Students are mock citizens in eight different counties, 16 cities and two political parties.
“When the week comes to a close for these students, they will have learned what it means to intentionally and thoughtfully share their stories, lead their peers, and advocate for their communities,” Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State, said.
County elections were also held on Monday at Arkansas Boys State. On Tuesday, students will run for the House of Representatives and Senate and begin campaigning for statewide office.
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. Learn more at arboysstate.org.
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, delegates, from the ground up, administer this mock government as if it were real: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week’s end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends – all with our guiding principle that “Democracy Depends on Me.”
