St. Joseph Schools
St. Joseph High School senior Caleb Mallett has been named a 2021 National Merit Semifinalist. Earning National Merit distinction is a rare and impressive honor. Prospective college students who enter the National Merit Scholarship Program must begin by taking the Preliminary SAT/NMSQT in the Fall of their junior year. More than four million do annually, but a relatively small number are selected as Merit Scholarship winners.
To qualify as a semifinalist, entrants have to score within the top one percent of the nation’s graduating seniors. Their scores are examined on a state-by-state basis so students across the country have a fair chance at winning. All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million. The winners will be announced in the spring of 2021.
Caleb is the son of Matt and Meghan Mallett of Conway.
Conway Public Schools
Five Conway High School students are named National Merit Semifinalists today in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Matthew Ablondi, Ethan Moss, Seth Orvin, Jayce Pollard, and Allison Purtle are Conway High School’s 2021 National Merit Semifinalists.
“We are extremely proud of these five students and their accomplishment of becoming National Merit Semifinalists,” says Principal Buck Bing.
“These students represent the finest example of what makes an exceptional Conway High School student: they pursue extracurriculars with the same excellence and diligence as they seek academic knowledge in the classroom. I speak for all of their teachers, past and present, when I congratulate them on this well-deserved honor.”
These five students now move on to the next phase of the National Merit competition, where they have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million dollars.
The semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to go on to become a finalist. Ninety percent of the semifinalists will attain finalist standing, with half of the finalists winning a merit scholarship.
“Our community should be proud of these impressive young people who continue the legacy of National Merit Scholars in our district,” says Superintendent Dr. Greg Murry. “These bright, successful students reflect the daily work of our outstanding staff, and represent our student body as a whole, as they receive this award.
The students qualified for this distinction by taking the Preliminary SAT /National Merit Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and scoring in the top one percent of the nation. The number of semi-finalists in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
