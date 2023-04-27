Local students were nominated to represent their community and school. at Arkansas Boys State 2023, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
The following local students will join more than 500 young men attending the program’s 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 28 to June 2.
Jax Andrews of Center Ridge from Nemo Vista High School.
Will Lamb of Greenbrier from Guy-Perkins High School.
Bryce Coleman of Jacksonville from Lisa Academy North High School.
Marco Manrique Gomez of Jacksonville from Lisa Academy North High School.
Theo Hall of Quitman from Quitman High School.
Daniel Taft of Greenbrier from Conway High School.
JaCorion Goodwin of Conway from Conway High School.
Dylan White of Jacksonville from Carlisle High School.
Cade Adams of Vilonia from Vilonia High School.
Brandon Martinez of Conway from Vilonia High School.
Logan Kelley of Vilonia from Vilonia High School.
Bryce Mallett of Conway from St. Joseph Catholic School.
Matthew Seiter of Conway from St. Joseph Catholic School.
Haden Richardson of Mayflower from Mayflower High School.
Austin Hitchcock of Damascus from South Side High School. (Bee Branch/Van Buren County).
Liam Johnson of Greenbrier from Greenbrier High School.
Brandon Addison of Greenbrier from Greenbrier High School.
Trevor Hall of Greenbrier from Greenbrier High School.
Jonah Ashworth of Greenbrier from Greenbrier High School.
Shamuel Gill of Conway from Conway Christian School.
“Arkansas Boys State is a legacy program that has produced remarkable local, state, national and international leaders,” Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State, said. “That these students were nominated to attend speaks volumes to their character, pursuit of excellence, and desire to make their community stronger.”
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, students will be assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, they will administer, from the ground up, a mock government as if it were real: run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week’s end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends – all with our guiding principle that “Democracy Depends on Me.”
“We like to say that Arkansas Boys State is a week that shapes a lifetime, and our tens of thousands of alumni can attest to that,” Jackson said. “We’re thrilled that these outstanding students are joining us and will experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Students at Arkansas Boys State will be guided through their experience by more than 60 volunteers who serve the program. The staff of volunteers includes college students and career professionals with interests and expertise in education, finance, industry, politics and government, journalism and more.
The week’s activities, including keynote speakers, general assemblies, and election speeches, will be streamed live by Arkansas PBS on their Arkansas Citizens Access Network: https://www.myarkansas pbs.org/arcan.
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. Learn more at arboysstate.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.