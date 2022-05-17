Local students were nominated to represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2022, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
The following local students will join more than 475 young men attending the program’s 81st session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 29 to June 3.
Charlie Egli of Jacksonville from Arkansas Connections Academy High.
Kade Harris of Conway from Arkansas Virtual Academy High School.
Brady McMullen of El Paso from Beebe High School.
Cooper Ellis of Conway from Conway Christian School.
Malachi Kirby of Mayflower from Conway Christian School.
Samuel Shelton of Conway from Conway Christian School.
Phillip Hardwrick of Conway from Conway High School.
Colin Fisher of Greenbrier from Guy-Perkins High School.
Braylen Summons of Jacksonville from Jacksonville Lighthouse High School Academy.
Leroy Akridge of Jacksonville from Jacksonville Lighthouse High School Academy.
Kristopher Wilson of Greenbrier from Morrilton Sr. High School.
Derrian Turner of Jacksonville from North Little Rock High School.
Damian McCone of Jacksonville from Parkview Magnet High School.
Nathaniel Nestlehut of Quitman from Quitman High School.
Evan Johnson of Quitman from Quitman High School.
Kaedyn La Bakis of Greenbrier from South Side High School (Bee Branch / Van Buren County).
Ethan Hambuchen of Conway from St. Joseph Catholic School (Conway).
Jake Hill of Conway from St. Joseph Catholic School (Conway).
Cade Anderson of Vilonia from Vilonia High School.
Matthew Benzing of Conway from Vilonia High School.
“Arkansas Boys State is a legacy program that has produced remarkable local, state, national and international leaders,” Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State, said. “That these students were nominated to attend speaks volumes to their character, pursuit of excellence, and desire to make their community stronger.”
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, students will be assigned a political party, city and county. Throughout the week, they will administer, from the ground up, a mock government as if it were real: run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges and engage constituents.
“We like to say that Arkansas Boys State is a week that shapes a lifetime, and our tens of thousands of alumni can attest to that,” Jackson said. “We’re thrilled that these outstanding students are joining us and will experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Students at Arkansas Boys State will be guided through their experience by more than 50 volunteers who serve the program. The staff of volunteers includes college students and career professionals with interests and expertise in education, finance, industry, politics and government, journalism and more.
The week’s activities, including keynote speakers, general assemblies, and election speeches, will be streamed live by Arkansas PBS on the Arkansas Citizens Access Network at https://www.my arkansaspbs.org/arcan.
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including former President Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. Learn more at arboysstate.org.
