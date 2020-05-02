Kimberly-Clark Corporation today announced the recipients of its 2020 Bright Futures Scholarships. In Maumelle, where Kimberly-Clark has a manufacturing facility, college scholarships were awarded to:
Abbie Flake, a senior at St. Joseph School in Conway, Arkansas and the daughter of John and Tina Flake, who plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas.
Logan King, a senior at Greenbrier High School in Greenbrier, Arkansas and the son of O’Neal and Shiela King, who plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas.
The students were selected based on academic achievement, leadership, work experience and involvement in extracurricular activities.
“We are proud to present these outstanding students with Bright Futures college scholarships in recognition of their academic accomplishments,” said Tim French, Engineering Manager at Kimberly-Clark’s Maumelle facility. “We are pleased to support them as they pursue their studies in higher education, and we wish them continued success."
Marking its 28th year, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America.
Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, scholarships totaling $900,000 were awarded to 45 students across the United States and Canada. Since its inception, the program has granted nearly $44 million in scholarships to more than 2,200 students.
This year’s awardees will attend top colleges and universities such as Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, Fordham University, the University of Georgia and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.