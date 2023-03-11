Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the Arkansas LEARNS Act into law on Wednesday, drawing an end to the the 145-page education reform legislation’s 16-day journey to passage. Now that the act has been signed into law with an emergency clause that can make it effective upon its Wednesday signing, school superintendents from Faulkner County and nearby areas are beginning the process of implementing the legislation in their schools ahead of the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

“Superintendents are concerned right now because this is going so quickly that they’re going to put an emergency clause on it and it will go into effect on July 1,” Guy-Perkins Schools Superintendent Joe Fisher said in an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday, two days before the governor signed the legislation. “We know that it has to go through the rules and regulations setting by the Department of Education and we’re just concerned that we’ve got to turn all of this into action in a matter of months.”

