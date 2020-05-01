A Conway teen is among the five high school juniors selected as 2020 Hendrix-Murphy Book Award recipients.
Hendrix College offers Hendrix-Murphy Foundation programs in honor of the late Charles H. Murphy Jr., who was a former Hendrix Board of Trustees member and board chair of the Murphy Oil Corporation. The program aims to enhance literature and language studies and was founded by Murphy in 1978 in his mother’s honor.
The school’s Foundation offers the Hendrix-Murphy Book Award to high school juniors who “demonstrate distinguished scholarship or leadership” in various studies, a Hendrix spokesman said.
Those selected for the award must have a GPA of 3.3 or higher in a college-preparatory curriculum. Winners in the 2020 selection received a copy of “The Penguin Anthology of Twentieth-Century American Poetry.”
Maggie Batson, 16, of Conway was among those selected for the 2020 honor.
Recipients are nominated for the award by their English, language, creative writing and drama instructors. Guidance counselors can also nominate students for the Hendrix-Murphy Book Award.
Batson said she was honored to be one of five to receive the award.
“It was unexpected and very exciting, in spite of the quarantine and coronavirus,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday. “I would like to thank all of my teachers for encouraging and honing my writing abilities over the last year. I would also like to especially thank my two amazing parents for all the time they spend reading and helping me edit my work. It has definitely made me a better writer and has helped me in all my class work.”
The teen’s parents were proud of their daughter for receiving the honor.
Rachel Batson, who is Maggie’s mother, said she and her husband were “thrilled” over their 16-year-old’s selection for the honor.
“She is a tremendous student and a wonderful little girl,” Maggie’s mother said. “We appreciate all the help she has gotten from the Conway High School faculty and are especially grateful to the wonderful English department there on campus. With the encouragement and experience she has gotten from the entire staff, Maggie has found the confidence to enter and win numerous other essay competitions.”
Not only does the confidence Maggie has gained help her in a school setting, but her mother said it also helps the teen to look toward her future.
“This has given her a wonderful foundation for her collegiate writing assignments and has provided an excellent backdrop for all her other classes,” Rachel said. “We are very blessed to have come to Conway and are excited to see where Maggie’s next adventure takes her.”
Other students to receive the 2020 Hendrix-Murphy Book Award include:
Allie Parkinson, a Little Rock Christian Academy student
Ella Langridge, an El Dorado High School student
Kinda Abou-Hamdam, who attends the Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Austin, Texas
Stella Burnett, who attends the Community High School of Arts and Academics in Roanoke, Va.
Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Director Hope Coulter said the award is offered to a limited number of schools.
“This award provides a way of recognizing high school juniors with demonstrated excellence in literature and language,” she said. “Currently we offer the award at 10 high schools around the region that have a strong relationship with Hendrix College. Our hope is that in addition to providing well deserved recognition for these individuals, the award raises the visibility of Hendrix and the Murphy Scholars Program for the winners as well as their classmates.”
Maggie said she was grateful to be among one of the few recipients honored and that she is ready to begin applying to various schools for her collegiate career.
“I am looking forward to applying to colleges in the fall and know that the hard work I have put in overt the keyboard will help me write the best essays for my application,” she said. “Once again, thank you so much for the honor and I look forward to writing many more things in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.