Flu season is here, and Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) are offering drive-thru flu shot clinics on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Times and locations are as follows:
Conway – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 1520 East Dave Ward Drive; Phone: 501-548-0500
El Dorado – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 1702 North West Avenue; Phone: 870-875-5900
Hot Springs – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 177 Sawtooth Oak Street; Phone: 501-520-6250
Mena – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 300 Morrow Street, South; Phone: 501-609-2700
Mountain Home – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 759 Hwy 62 E, Twin Lakes Plaza Suite 331; Phone: 870-594-8387
Pine Bluff – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 2906 Market Street; 870-850-8200
Russellville – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 3106 West 2nd Court; Phone: 479-880-5100
Searcy – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 1120 South Main Street; Phone: 501-207-4700
The flu vaccine is a Veteran’s best protection against the flu, which usually begins in the fall and may continue through late spring. Those at a higher risk of illness and flu-based complications include: Veterans age 65 and older; Veterans with health problems such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease and other chronic illnesses or conditions; pregnant Veterans; and caregivers of Veterans with health problems.
Flu viruses can change over time, so every year the vaccine is updated to protect against the viruses most likely to spread that year. More information can be found at https://www.public health.va.gov/flu.
