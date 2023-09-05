Michael Bass, M.D., of Conway, a retired neurologist, longtime comedy writer and poet and member of Conway Writers’ Group, recently earned first prize in the White County Creative Writers’ Conference’s Gi Creek Poet’s Award category.
Bass’ winning poem, “Politics 101,” is about a “humorous childhood memory,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday. In addition to “Politics 101,” Bass’ “Cracked Critters Contest,” “Shadows of Imagination” and “Pride and Hope” won second prize and second honorable mention places, respectively.
Politics 101
When Daddy’s buddy ran for sheriff, Daddy helped him out.
I tagged along to see what politics was all about.
To give me work incentive, promises were made to me.
The future sheriff said I’d be his “Junior Deputy.”
That promise was the best one he could give a boy of ten.
I pictured solving crimes and helping haul the villains in.
I saw it as a launching pad; the limit was the sky.
I’d be a teenaged Marshall, then I’d run the F.B.I.
I told the kids I saw about my destiny and glory.
I phoned the ones I didn’t see, so they would know the story.
I felt I’d moved from pawn to bishop on the Board of Life,
And thought the stuck-up Betty Jones would plan to be my wife.
I whistled as I did the grunt work no one ever sees.
I cleaned up after rallies, nailed the posters to the trees,
And brought the water to the stage, as candidates campaigned.
I labored long, and hard, and late, and never once complained.
When our man won, there was rejoicing all throughout the team.
I felt just like our sheriff; we had both achieved a dream.
At school, I’d be important, maybe popular at last.
Now, guess how he fulfilled the promise he’d made in the past.
He called in all the children. It was like a county fair.
He deputized them all, and gave them each a badge to wear.
I drank some tears to wash down meals of humble pie and crow,
But I’d learned all the politics I ever need to know.
