Michael Bass, M.D., of Conway, a retired neurologist, longtime comedy writer and poet and member of Conway Writers’ Group, recently earned first prize in the White County Creative Writers’ Conference’s Gi Creek Poet’s Award category.

Bass’ winning poem, “Politics 101,” is about a “humorous childhood memory,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday. In addition to “Politics 101,” Bass’ “Cracked Critters Contest,” “Shadows of Imagination” and “Pride and Hope” won second prize and second honorable mention places, respectively.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.