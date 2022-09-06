Mike Bass, a member of the Conway Writers’ Group, won two awards over the weekend at the 27th annual White County Creative Writers conference.
The conference was Saturday in Searcy. Bass took home the top prize in the 4X4 poetry category for “I Watched the Great Cathedral Burn.”
