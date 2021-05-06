Mike Bass, M.D., a retired neurologist and creative writer now living and writing in Conway, received two first place awards in the annual spring contest for poetry from the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas.
The contest accepts entries produced in whatever style and topic the poet creates. He entered three categories in the prize-money contest and won first place in two of them. His poem “She Fishes” won the $50 prize of the Mary Harper Sowell award. His poem “The Shiniest Objects” won the $50 prize of the Dr. Lily Peter Memorial Award.
About the Poets’ Roundtable
This non-profit organization is dedicated to the study of poetry. It fosters and encourages poets in the art, promotes an appreciation of poetry in the community, and seeks fuller recognition of contemporary poets in Arkansas. PRA offers monthly contests and branch critique groups. It also sponsors an annual spring workshop and celebrates National Poetry Day each October.
Background
Bass attended elementary school in Houston, Little Rock and Bauxite, followed by junior high and high school at Benton. All through his school years, Bass wrote songs, parodies of the poems studied in school, and comedy skits for his family to perform. He attended Arkansas Tech University for a year and then joined the U.S. Army for three years (1958-61). After military service and undergraduate study at San Francisco State University, he entered the University of Arkansas School of Medicine. He entered an internship program followed by a three-year residency at medical facilities in California. His medical practice in neurology was based in Berkeley, San Francisco and Sacramento.
Interest in Creative Writing
He is retired from medical practice and now lives and writes in Conway. In March and April, he performed two different comedy sets presented via Zoom by the “Funny Fest First Fridays Comedy Show Facebook Live” hosted by Danny Dechi in San Francisco.
“I’ve invented fantasies and characters all my life,” Bass said. “As a physician, I wrote a column, Dr. Neuron, for a medical journal intended for EEG technologists, but with added humor.”
In the 1980s, that humor qualified him to join a comedy writers group in San Francisco and that role led to his participation in Gene Perret’s Round Table. Gene Perret served for 15 years as the head writer for Bob Hope. Perret was also a three-time Emmy Award writer for The Carol Burnett Show and was also a joke writer for Phyllis Diller, Bill Cosby, Tim Conway, and other established comedians.
Perret recruited Bass to write jokes for Bob Hope. Bass also wrote regularly for Pat Paulsen, and he wrote for other comics as well. His humorous remarks were often quoted by the late Herb Caen in his San Francisco Chronicle newspaper column.
Bass has won national comedy one-liner and caption contests and has written for celebrity roasts and radio DJs. As a stand-up comedian performing in the San Francisco Bay area, he wrote his own monologues – some with a medical theme and others on political topics. He has authored poems, essays, songs, political and philosophical speeches for major events.
About Conway Writers Group (CWG)
Bass is a member of CWG, a local group that include newbies, semi-pro, and seasoned writers. Many works have been published in the Log Cabin Democrat, and in local, regional, and national magazines. Selected works have won awards in regional literary contests. Most works are created for personal satisfaction or a think piece about an idea that is currently top-of-mind for an author.
