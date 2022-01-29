The Conway Airport advisory committee heard plans for stimulus money, as well as good news about fuel sales and aircraft based at the field at its regular meeting Thursday.
As the meeting began, five business jets were parked on the ramp outside the airport terminal.
During the report from the airport’s engineering group, Garver, the committee heard that recently passed federal stimulus will provide $295,000 per year for the next five years to the airport. With this money the airport will no longer need additional airport improvement plan funds for the planned 500-foot runway extension, projected as part of 2024 planning.
The planned ramp expansion for the T-hangar ramp is now able to be moved up to 2025, also due to this funding.
Airport improvements are planned based upon a long-term master plan, in this case approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as local government. The runway extension and ramp expansion are part of the airport’s current master plan. A master plan is also used for other public infrastructure, such as a water or sewer department.
(A T-hangar is a building with storage for multiple aircraft in walled-off sections of the building. The name comers from the T shape of aircraft stored side-by-side, tail-by-tail which appears as alternating Ts when viewed from above.)
The federal money, much like the American Rescue Plan money being received by cities and counties, has certain restrictions, although not as restricted as ARP funds. In this case the money may be held in reserve for future projects, but may not be used for buildings, in both cases different from ARP funds.
The committee heard that additional runway length will allow a broader, and larger, range of aircraft to use the airport, making the region more attractive for, as an example, larger corporations. These same larger aircraft would presumably purchase more fuel while operating to or from the Conway Airport, presenting a revenue opportunity.
Relative to this, the committee heard from Airport Director Jack Bell that fuel sales for 2021 set records, with 60,344 gallons of piston-aircraft fuel and 195,172 gallons of jet-aircraft fuel sold. This was greater than the previous higher-ever sales years of 2018’s 49,922 gallons of piston fuel and 2019’s 159,913 of jet fuel. This was despite lower-than-average fuel sales for December.
The airport has recently become a member of the Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA) which offers a more-attractive fuel per-gallon rate to its members who pay a yearly fee. It is expected this will lead to increasing fuel sales for the coming year and forward, Bell said.
Aircraft storage fees went up Jan. 1, as had been reviewed by the committee last year, the first rate increase in “several years,” Bell stated in his report to the committee. Prices now range from $225 per month for a standard T hangar space, up to $900 for business jet storage in the airport’s community hangar, where space is shared by several aircraft.
The new 12-slot T hangars, approved last year, are expected to begin receiving tenants in February, as early as next week. Final items, including completion of electrical fittings and fire extinguishers, as well as inspection by Conway Code Enforcement, is expected to take place by the end of January.
Bell said tenements were ready to move in, and the waiting list for T hangar space at the airport had 41 names listed.
Dana Wills reported the construction of the hangar for the Conway Aircraft maintenance business due to start at the field was nearing completion.
