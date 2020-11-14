Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Friday, Nov. 13 Faulkner County shows a steady climb in COVID-19 infections for the past week at 3.20 infections per 1,000 after Monday’s 2.40 infections statistic. The six-county central region has also climbed, up to 3.67 infections per 1,000 compared to Monday’s 2.91 score.
The Central Region remains the lowest score out of the seven survey regions, with the northeast region at 6.15 infections per 1,000. This is up from its Monday score of 6.01 infections. Izard County, which contains the Arkansas Prisons North Central Unit, to the northeast, remains one of the highest infection rates in the state at 16.51, but this is a reduction from its 19.44 score on Monday.
Pulaski County to the south also shows a climb over the week, now at 3.5 per 1,000 compared to Monday’s 2.87 per 1,000, and Lonoke County to its east is higher at 3.83, up from Monday’s 3.37. Van Buren County, to Faulkner’s north, is currently at 1.51 per 1,000, among the lowest in the state but also climbing from it’s 1.03 score on Monday. Conway County to the west is showing a marked gain in the past week, from Monday’s 2.35 to 4.17 on Friday. Perry County, also to the west, shows a slight lowering, now at 3.35 from Monday’s 3.83 cases per 1,000.
Among cities, Conway has now climbed from its steady 20-29 per 10,000 infection rate since early October to 30-49 infections per 10,000. Mayflower has also shown a moderate climb at 10-19 infections per 10,000, restoring to its October position and up from the early-November 0-9 infections per 10,000. Vilonia continues to hold steady at 20-29 per 10,000. Damascus, also, holds steady at a 20-29 average.
The Conway School District, per the ACHI map, maintains its 20-29 per 10,000 measure throughout the week. Greenbrier remains at 10-19 per throughout the week, and Mayflower is now 10-19 per 10,000, up from Monday’s 0-9 per measure.
Arkansas Department of Health shows Faulkner County with 403 active cases on Friday, a 100 gain since Monday’s 303 active cases. Current recoveries measure 3,495 in the county. Total deaths in the county is unchanged since Monday at 44.
Arkansas has 128,006 active cases against 111,357 recoveries, up from Monday’s 121,866 cases against 107,287 recoveries.
Last week had several record-setting days for COVID-19 infections, and the trend continues through this week, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson announcing Friday the state had 2,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the previous 24 hours, a single-day record. Prior to the Friday announcement, Arkansas set a record Wednesday, Nov. 11, with 1,962 cases. The six highest days for infections in the state have all taken place in November.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com web sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.