The first of the Faulkner County committees, Budget and Finance, Courts and Public Safety, and Infrastructure and Roads, met Feb. 9. as justices worked out policies and procedures for the coming year, as well as approving two fairly routine pieces of legislation to the Quorum Court for a vote.
Budget and Finance had the largest agenda, as justices had two pieces of budget legislation to review and, if accepted, pass to the court. Both were regarding budget appropriations.
The first, proposed ordinance 20-02 was a fund transfer, a “clean up,” justices were told, as end-of-year funding was moved to the appropriate accounts. Noteworthy was $13,968.27 to the county’s general fund, and $35,366.23 to the criminal justices sales tax fund, both from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The money, from a Department of Justice grant, arrived after the courts end-of-year vote on coronavirus pandemic funding. This meant this money required a vote of its own for accounting purposes.
This was approved without objections, as was the second proposed ordinance, 20-03. While again the ordinance was generally bookkeeping fund transfers, justices did have questions about a line item at $32,500 for “Machinery and Equipment.”
The money, justices were told, came from a voluntary tax passed last year for Soil Conservation and the Extension Service. Because it passed in 2020, this year, with this proposal, was the first time funds were in place.
The $32,500 was for a No Till Drill, a piece of equipment rented out by Soil Conservation for farmers doing field work. The money was for a drill to replace the existing drill, as well as provide funds to repair the current drill as a back-up, which had been in service for several years.
Public Safety justices discussed replacing its current head, Justice Randy Higgins with Justice Tyler Lachowsky. The motion to do this was presented by Justice Rose Roland who spoke highly of Higgin’s service, but pointed out he had been committee head “for some time” and perhaps it was time to “pass the wealth,” in nominating Lachowsky.
During discussion, Justice Andy Shock nominated Higgins to remain in the role of committee head. A vote was taken and Higgins remained as committee head.
Infrastructure and Roads followed much the same path, as justices discussed, nominated and then voted for Justice Matt Brown as head of that committee.
A second debate in that committee was if it should meet every month, an increase in its proposed meeting schedule. The proposal, by Justice Samuel Strain, was due to the activity in county roads.
“Roads has the second highest budget in the county,” Strain said.
After some debate, which included that additional meetings mean additional cost to the county, Strain withdrew the proposal in light of the committee’s chair being able to call a meeting whenever they feel the need.
“[This will] save the taxpayer a little bit of money,” committee member Higgins said.
