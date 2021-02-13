From the Arkansas Department of Health food safety website, Jan. 1 to Feb. 12.
Conway
Little Miracles Daycare; February 10, 2021; Routine
Shug’s Funtime Learning Home D; February 10, 2021; Routine
Village HUB; February 10, 2021; Routine
Zeteo Coffee; February 10, 2021; Routine – observation: eggs stored above cheese and hand sanitizer not labeled, both corrected on site.
Precious Moments; February 9, 2021; Routine
Burger King (Oak Street); February 8, 2021; Routine
Chili’s; February 5, 2021; Routine
Quality Child Care; January, 28, 2021; Routine
Texas Roadhouse; January, 26, 2021; Routine
Game Time Crabs; January, 21, 2021; Routine
Ozark Country Market at Pickle; January, 21, 2021; Routine
Mackey’s Catfish 3; January, 20, 2021; Routine
Caring Hands Day Care; January, 19, 2021; Routine
Miss Carrie Day School; January, 19, 2021; Routine
Flying Pig; January, 15, 2021; Routine
Abundant Blessings Child Care; February 5, 2021; Routine
Smart Start Academy, LLC; January, 28, 2021; Routine
Marble Slab Creamery-Great AME; January, 22, 2021; Routine – observation: hand washing sink needed cleaning.
Happy Place Childcare Center; January, 21, 2021; Routine
Skinny J’s; January, 21, 2021; Follow-up – confirming hand-washing sink had hot water, noted on January 15 inspection.
Greenbrier
Central Christian Academy Of Greenbrier; February 9, 2021; Routine
Kiddieville-Greenbrier; February 9, 2021; Routine
Westside Kids Day Out; February 9, 2021; Routine
New Life Church Of Arkansas (LLC); February 2, 2021; Routine
Deep Roots Preschool; February 1, 2021; Routine
Ms. Kristie’s Daycare; February 1, 2021; Routine
McNespey Kountry Junction; January, 28, 2021; Routine
Panthers Station; January, 27, 2021; Routine
Taco Bell 616; January, 27, 2021; Routine
Vilonia
Vilonia Sonic LLC; January, 22, 2021; Routine
Mayflower
None
