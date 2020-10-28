Early voting continues for the General Election at 1414 Hwy. 65S, Clinton.
The moon and Mars pair all night Thursday.
Friday’s Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
The Alread Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled. Mark your calendar for next year.
Saturday’s full moon is official at 9:49 a.m. Traditionally called Hunter’s Moon, since this is second full moon of the month, it is also called a Blue Moon. And due to being at its most distant from earth for the year, at 252,380 miles, it can be called a micro moon, resulting in the Full Hunter’s Blue micro Moon. It also marks the midpoint of autumn, and gorgeous fall color is everywhere.
Next Tuesday is General Election Day. To see a sample ballot go to https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Call 253-5071 for details.
Youth modern gun season for deer is Nov. 7 & 8. Check the Regs for details.
Chances of frost have increased with colder temperatures. If you have not prepared, do it now. Tropical plants should be protected indoors. When the dew point is below 40 degrees at sunset, and the air is mostly still, a frost is probable. For more interesting details see “Return to Lalla’s Garden” in this edition.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
