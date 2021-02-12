A local charity, I Feel the Need, has organized a food box giveaway at the Conway Expo Center 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
I Feel the Need spokesman Shane Willbanks said the giveaway will be of fresh produce and milk, provided through a USDA program, which in turn sends a semi-truck load of produce and milk from Oklahoma’s Go Fresh of Tulsa. The truck will arrive Tuesday with approximately 22 pallets of product, carrying “about” 96 food boxes, Willbanks said.
I Feel the Need has previously organized food box giveaways at the Expo Center, the latest one in October 2020.
The giveaway will begin at 8 a.m., although Willbanks recommends arriving early to ensure a place in line. He and his staff will begin unloading the truck and organization the handout at 6:30 a.m. He expects those getting in line for the giveaway to begin arriving about that time, he said.
Food boxes will be limited to one or two boxes per car, although a car can get back in line for a second pass through the line, provided enough product exists to meet demand.
“We will give it out until it’s gone,” Willbanks said.
I Feel the Need is a local ministry. Willbanks said he is based out of City Church, in Conway, but other churches participate in the ministry.
