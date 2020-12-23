After a series of budget committee meetings, then a special meeting of the full court, the Faulkner County Quorum Court passed its 2021 budget Dec. 17 during a two-hour meeting.
The budget review was scheduled to take place at the court's regular meeting Dec. 15, but two justices had not yet reviewed the final budget submitted by the committee due to confusion over an email sent by Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter, and a special meeting was called for Dec. 17 so the justices would be able to review the final proposed budget.
The majority of the justices attended the meetings, both the formal court meeting and budget committee hearings, by Zoom call to comply with public health standards.
County budgets are based upon projected revenue for the coming year. Arkansas legislation requires county governments to never budget more than 90 percent of the projected revenue for the coming year.
The budget submitted to justices after the budget committee hearings (available for viewing online at the county government website faulknercounty.org), had $13,922,797.84 total funds for County General available with a 12 percent reserve of $1,670,735.74, leaving $12,252,062.10 available for appropriation. The budget request, prior to amendments made at the Thursday night meeting, was $12,020,376.88, a $231,685.22 difference.
The money ultimately approved for budget was lower, as justices in a 6-4 vote lowered the 3 percent cost-of-living allowance in the budget for county employees to a 1 percent raise.
Debate over the pay raise for county employees had justices on one side speaking to concerns about the county being able to afford the raise, coupled with the need to provide higher pay for sheriff's deputies with a raise higher than what would be appropriate for other county employees.
"I don't see how we can give any raises before we take better care of our sheriff's department," Justice Steve Goode said.
Attendant to this, expressed by Justice Tyler Lachowsky who proposed the amendment lowering the raise to one percent, was that the revenues, including expected turn-backs, were based on projections and not yet cash-in-hand.
In addition the county had seen a 5 percent increase in insurance cost which was being funded in support of employees.
Countering this was the view, including that voiced by budget committee chair Justice John Pickett, that the projections were made by county treasurer Scott Sanson were done conservatively and, second, the 3 percent was already calculated into the submitted budget, which included the 12 percent reserve.
"Three percent is reasonable," Pickett said, citing the cost per living had increased roughly 2 percent per year since 2005.
County Judge Jim Baker pointed out that the county had additional funds expected, including over $1 million in CARES Act funds, adding that county employees had dealt with a lot in the previous year.
In discussion, justices indicated informally the pay raise would be reviewed again in 2021.
The amendment lowering the pay increase from 3 to 1 percent was supported and was the only change to the submitted 2021 budget as was approved by the court.
The budget also included funding for seven full-time and a single part-time positions, including six additional deputies. The remaining full-time hire was to assist Darter in her office. Darter presented to justices that the additional employee would allow full staffing for her office's various roles.
The part-time position was for a person for the public defender's office. Judge H.G. Foster presented to the court that this was a person needed to support the county's Stop DV court, which focuses on domestic violence issues.
The additional person would, other than the obvious role as a defender, legitimize the Stop DV office for the Arkansas Supreme Court and the state office of the courts. Foster also cited how domestic violence focused actions had reduced violence in Faulkner County over a period of years. The Stop DV program had been so successful in Faulkner County that it was being reviewed as a model to be used in other counties throughout the state, Foster said.
An additional point of debate was salary raises for the coroner's office for the coroner and her two deputies. Specifically at issue was a $8,000 pay raise for county Coroner Jessica Freeman, moving her from $58,591.52 to $66,591.52. The $8,000 raise was lower than the $16,000 raise originally submitted to, and voted lower by, the budget committee.
Freeman had added certifications to her license, including national certification, in justifying the salary.
Budget committee member Justice Rosie Roland, who voted in favor of the original lowering from $16,000 to $8,000, asked the justices to review the pay raise.
Justice Randy Higgins pointed out that Freeman had taken her office "out of the stone age."
Most justices were complimentary on Freeman's work and its difficulty, with Baker sharing with the court circumstance leading to his having to sign a cremation order for Freeman due to an unattended death.
Additional raises of $2,352 each were allocated for Freeman's two deputies, moving them from $37,468 to $40,000. Freeman told the court that she had an ongoing problem with training deputies who were then hired by other counties at a $50,000 salary.
The funding of additional positions and the coroner's salary was upheld.
Budget concerns for the future included the need for repairs and possible upgrades to the county jail. Roland was one of the first to cite this in the Thursday meeting, although several justices brought it up again as the budget was discussed.
A second concern was the need to fund six currently grant-funded positions in the sheriff's department. The positions were provided via a COPS grant, which will run out in "three to four years," and leave the county with a $400,000 obligation, Justice Jerry Byer told the court.
