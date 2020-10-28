Deer season! I am hearing about all of the fun of the season. Big tales great laughs and boasting on the size of the horns on the one they got. The season is just getting started. Sounds like fun and I thought about going hunting. I stepped out on my porch and the mosquitoes were biting and they seemed big enough to carry me away. I decided to stay home this year and maybe the mosquitoes will stay home next year.
James will be starting radiation next week so we will be going for a ride almost every day for about 6 weeks. We should be able to find our way home after all of those trips. We have lots to be thankful for. We should be done before Christmas. We still have to be careful so if you want to visit call him on the phone or come sit on our porch and visit with him through the window.
I heard that Scotland is going to have their TRUNK or TREAT this year, CheckScotland Community Page on Facebook for all of the details. It is always a large event and I am sure all precautions will be in place to keep it a safe event. Have a great time.
Remember that the Scotland Community Center is open for lunch for only $4. This is open to folks of all ages so come and get acquainted if you have not been. Get to know others from our community.
Have a great week stay safe and if you have news items call 592-3935 and we will help get it into the paper.
