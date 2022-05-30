Residents, city and county leaders, family and friends gathered at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.
Oak Grove Cemetery is one of the oldest in Conway and is where more than 100 area veterans were laid to rest.
The veterans buried in Oak Grove Cemetery served in all branches of the military and all wars, including several as far back as the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and Alderman Mark Ledbetter were among the people gathered to show their appreciation of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedom of every American.
Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton issued the following statement on Memorial Day:
“On Memorial Day, we remember the brave men and women in uniform who died serving our country. This occasion is especially somber, as we honor the 13 American heroes who died defending the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last year. They were the last to lay down their lives during our mission in Afghanistan and they are first in our hearts today. They perished, like so many other American patriots before them, so that others could live.
"For nearly 250 years, Americans in uniform have fought and died so we could be free. Now they rest in honor beneath the rolling hills of Arlington, in a thousand other cemeteries, and in the quiet places known only to God. Their legacy and our gratitude will live forever. We will never forget their sacrifice.”
