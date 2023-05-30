Residents, city and county leaders, family and friends gathered at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway on Monday to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.
Oak Grove Cemetery is one of the oldest in Conway, and is where more than 100 area veterans were laid to rest.
The veterans buried in Oak Grove Cemetery served in all branches of the military and all wars, including some as far back as the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.
Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton issued the following statement on Memorial Day: “Today, we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of America. I join with my fellow Arkansans in reflecting on how we can learn from their patriotism and bravery, and in praying for and comforting their Gold Star Families.”
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a proclamation on Memorial Day that read: Whereas, Memorial Day was first observed in 1868, established to honor those who gave their lives in the Civil War. Since then, our nation has set this day aside each year as a solemn occasion to pay tribute to all the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and in defense of liberty and justice for all; and whereas, generations of our country’s finest have defended our nation with honor and distinction. As proud Americans, we must never take for granted the sacrifices those men and women made, and we vow to always defend the freedom and liberty for which they fought; and whereas, during this Memorial Day observance, we honor our fallen soldiers, thank them for their commitment to our country, and recall their legacy of patriotism. By giving their lives to the cause of freedom, these heroes have protected and inspired all Americans; and whereas, by paying homage to the proud Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who have given their full measure of devotion for our great nation, we renew our commitment to upholding the ideals they fought and died to preserve; and whereas, we pray for peace throughout the world, remembering all that is gained and all that is lost during times of war. Now, therefore, I, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of the State Arkansas, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of the State of Arkansas, do hereby proclaim May 29, 2023, as Memorial Day and urge the citizens of the state to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance. Furthermore, as a part of our observance of this special day, I hereby direct that on this Memorial Day, the United States flag shall be displayed at half-staff until noon only, then raised to the top of the staff. The mourning period proclaimed on May 22, 2023, in tribute to the memory of Robert Marion Berry, shall resume at sunset on May 30, 2023, and conclude on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at sunset. In testimony whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Arkansas to be affixed this 26th day of May, in the year of our Lord 2023.
