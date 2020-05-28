As restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis begin to loosen, several area businesses are reopening their doors to staff and customers.
The Log Cabin Democrat office, located at 1121 Front St. in downtown Conway, has reopened to essential staff, with social distancing guidelines enforced.
The office will allow residents who need to come to the office to do so by appointment. To make an appointment to come to the newspaper office, call 501-327-6621.
The Log Cabin Democrat respectfully asks anyone who comes to the office wear a mask for the safety of its employees and their families. Disposable, one-time-use masks are available at the front desk for visitors who do not have their own.
If you need the Log Cabin Democrat to provide you a mask for your visit, please indicate that when you call to make an appointment.
