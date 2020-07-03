The Log Cabin Democrat will observe the Fourth of July holiday on Friday, meaning there will be no staff at the office to answer calls.
Because July 4 falls on a Saturday, there will no be mail delivery that day. Instead, the Log Cabin Democrat’s Weekend Edition will run Friday and include the weekend features, coupons, inserts, comics and TV listings.
The Log Cabin Democrat office remains closed to the public except by appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required.
To reach the office, call 501-327-6621.
If you have news tips, they can be sent to editorial@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.