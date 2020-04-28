A $250,000 fund has been established by the Log Cabin Democrat to help area businesses get back to full strength through matching grants to subsidize marketing.
Business can now apply for grant funds to aid their recovery from the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We understand that this is a crucial time for our business community, and we want to help their marketing through this grant,” Frank Leto, group publisher for the Log Cabin Democrat, said.
“It’s vital that businesses communicate with their customers as they begin to think about reopening, even if it’s on a limited basis, or trying to get back to normal operations. We want to be a resource for them to do that.”
The fund is open to locally owned and operated businesses affected by the coronavirus, even if they are not current advertisers with the newspaper.
The grant money can be used for the Log Cabin Democrat print edition and special product advertising between May 1 and June 30. The grants are for a minimum of $200 and maximum of $5,000 in matching funds each month. For example, if a business is awarded a grant and spends $200 in advertising, the Log Cabin Democrat will match that with a grant of $200 for a total of $400 in advertising dollars.
To apply for the dollar-for-dollar matching advertising grant, submit an application at thecabin.net, click on the “How Do I?” tab and “Apply” for a Matching Advertising Grant.
The Log Cabin Democrat will respond within 48 hours.
“A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves,” Leto said. “We know businesses and workers are hurting; we’re hurting, too. If we can pull together as a community, we can weather this.”
