The Log Cabin Democrat is moving to a different location on Front Street this week.
The new location will be 1025 Front St. Ste. 1, the former office of Dave Creek Media.
Dave Creek Media outgrew the space and will move into the building the Log Cabin Democrat is vacating at 1121 and 1123 Front St.
The Log Cabin Democrat office will be closed Wednesday to move into the new location but expects to reopen Thursday.
The main phone line will continue to be 501-327-6621 and all staff email addresses will remain the same.
The Log Cabin Democrat appreciates patience as we work through the kinks of getting set up in a new location. We do not anticipate any issues in newspaper production/delivery during the interim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.