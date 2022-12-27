The Arkansas Press Association (APA) partners with the Arkansas Attorney general’s office to produce the Freedom of Information Handbook with the most up-to-date information on state FOIA laws and open meeting requirements every other year after legislative session.
The 20th edition of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Handbook was released this week.
“The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) ensures government transparency. Open meetings and public records requests are used by reporters in their information gathering and fact-checking processes,” APA said in a letter accompanying the books sent to the Log Cabin Democrat. “The public can also attend open meetings and use the FOIA to request publicly available information from government officials. However, sometimes there are obstacles to the smooth execution of the request, including delays in responding and a lack of understanding about how the process works.”
Over the past 12 months, the Log Cabin Democrat has witnessed the public taking a more active role and acute interest in public meetings ranging from school boards to city councils and quorum court. Analytics indicate these stories are receiving more reader engagement than in previous years.
The Log Cabin Democrat would like to encourage this engagement to continue, and grow.
The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) is one of the most comprehensive and strongest open-records and open-meetings laws in the country.
In an effort to better help the public understand public meetings and the Arkansas FOIA, created in 1967, the Log Cabin Democrat will offer a copy of the Arkansas FOIA Handbook at no charge to any Faulkner County resident who wants one, until we run out.
Faulkner County residents may come by the Log Cabin Democrat office at 1025 Front St. in Conway to receive one copy during regular business hours.
Additional co-sponsors of the Arkansas FOIA Handbook include:
Office of the Governor of Arkansas.
Arkansas Municipal League.
Arkansas Broadcasters Association.
The Society of Professional Journalists-Arkansas Pro Chapter.
Public Relations Society of America-Arkansas Chapter.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
