The Log Cabin Democrat has been serving the Conway and Faulkner County area since 1879. Today, more than ever, we remained focused on providing accurate, trusted information you can depend on. However, the business climate we are operating in is changing on a daily basis due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning Tuesday, April 14, we are changing our publication frequency to Tuesday – Saturday. On Tuesday April 14, the distribution of the Log Cabin Democrat will change to same day delivery via the United States Postal Services (USPS).
Saturday will be a comprehensive weekend edition. This means that our customers will get a jump on making their preparations for shopping and activities. It will remain for purchase at dozens of locations until Tuesday.
Recruitment and retention of newspaper carriers has become increasingly difficult, frequently resulting in poor service and higher delivery costs. While the newspaper will arrive with regular mail delivery later in the day, subscribers will consistently enjoy more reliable service.
For subscribers who want to read their news earlier in the day, the newspaper’s website, www.thecabin.net, provides early morning access to all the news, sports, business and entertainment content we produce. A digital replica of that days print edition will be uploaded to the website at 6 a.m. Everyday.
Breaking news and updates are frequently added to the website as they occur. Full access to the website and replica edition is available to print subscribers at no additional cost.
The Log Cabin Democrat will not be published on postal holidays, but our website will be updated as usual.
If you have any questions, or experience delivery issues, please call 501-329-2927.
Thank you for your continued support. We remain committed to providing the most comprehensive coverage of our area. If you have a news tip or information to share please call us at the number above or email editorial@thecabin.net.
