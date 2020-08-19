Are you a Faulkner County history buff?
The Log Cabin Democrat wants your help. Since the retirement of resident historian Cindy Beckman, readers have greatly missed some of her features, especially the Yesterdays section.
While the Associated Press feature, Today in History, which highlights national and international occurrences of note from that date, has been well-received, the Log Cabin Democrat would like to offer readers a look back on local news that appeared in our pages from 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago.
Anyone interested in taking on the challenge is asked to contact the Log Cabin Democrat at editorial@ thecabin.net.
