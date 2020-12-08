The Log Cabin Democrat announces the newest addition to its editorial team, reporter Kolton Rutherford.
Rutherford will be a general assignment reporter with a focus on education and features. He did a nine-week internship with the Log Cabin Democrat over the summer through the Arkansas Newspaper Foundation, and was well received by staff and readers alike.
“I’m excited to continue my work at the Log Cabin after such an incredible internship experience this past summer,” Rutherford said. “I believe in a press which is informative and empowering, and hope to bring those qualities in my reporting work for the Log Cabin and the citizens of Faulkner County.”
Rutherford graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a minor in sports management.
“I’m excited for Kolton to join the team,” Jeanette Anderton, Log Cabin Democrat managing editor, said. “We were impressed with his work during his summer internship and look forward to seeing more from him in the future.”
Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.