While the pandemic canceled the annual 2020 Best Of Faulkner County gala, it did not dampen the enthusiasm of the competition.
"We were saddened that we couldn't do a banquet but we still wanted to bring some excitement and recognition to businesses in Faulkner County," Log Cabin Democrat Ad Director Crystal Geraldson said.
This year's Best Of was bigger than ever. The Log Cabin Democrat received more than 300,000 votes. We added two new categories for consideration.
The Log Cabin Democrat awarded two $250 Visa gift cards — one during the nomination phase and one during the voting phase. Both winners were selected by a random drawing.
Meredith Stewart won the first $250 gift card for nominating a business, and Randall Birdwell won during the voting phase by simply casting a vote for one of his favorites.
Check out our two 2020 Best Of Faulkner County tabs to see a complete list of this year's winners.
