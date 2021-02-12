The Log Cabin Democrat's latest episode of the Conway on the Record podcast is available for free download on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Google Play.
LCD editor Jeanette Anderton and Conway on the Record host/producer Drew Mitchell talked with local community advocate Jimmy Warren about Black History Month, his role on the governor's police reform task force, free cookies at PattiCakes Bakery and more.
New episodes of Conway on the Record will be available for free download every other Thursday.
Conway on the Record's next guest will be University of Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague. Teague will join Mitchell and LCD sports editor Andy Robertson to discuss UCA's move from the Southland Conference to the ASUN Conference.
