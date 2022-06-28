Skylar Long of Conway took home the title of Mrs. Arkansas America on Saturday.
Long is an active volunteer in her community and works full-time as a director of mentoring for the nonprofit Choosing to Excel.
Long said her reason for entering the Mrs. American system is not just about a “sparkly sash or crown,” but about promoting her platform, Mentoring Matters, across the state.
Thirty-three percent of children will grow up without a an adult in their lives to stay consistent, believe in them, encourage them and provide guidance, she said.
“We need role models in the Arkansas community to step up and take action,” Long said.
