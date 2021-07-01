Longtime Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Greg Murry retired on Wednesday. Murry, CPSD’s leader since 2007, had previously announced his intention to retire in June 2020.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Murry came to Conway in 2007 at a time of transition. When he arrived, CPSD faced significant financial concerns and aging facilities, namely at its high school.
“When Dr. Murry came to CPSD, we were having some financial issues,” CPSD Maintenance Supervisor Bruce Harrell told the Log Cabin in May. “Right away, with his experience at Springdale School District [in northwest Arkansas] with finance, he got to work getting the district back on firm footing.”
A top achievement of Murry’s tenure was the construction of a new high school. Describing the old high school’s design as “not the best” and in need of growth when he spoke to “Conway on the Record,” the Log Cabin’s official podcast in May, Murry said he was honored to be involved in the construction of the new Conway High School campus which opened in 2012.
At the end of his tenure, Murry shepherded the district through the coronavirus pandemic, which included a closure of district campuses in spring 2020 and virtual learning, social distancing and mask-wearing at all of CPSD’s campuses in the 2020-21 school year.
Incoming CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum has been working alongside Murry throughout the month of June to ensure a smooth transition. Collum, the former superintendent of the Hallsville, Texas Independent School District, was confirmed as Murry’s replacement by the CPSD School Board in December.
In a parting word in May during his interview with “Conway on the Record,” Murry expressed his gratitude to CPSD and the city of Conway.
“I really have enjoyed these 14 years in Conway,” Murry said. “They’ve been a blessing to me [and] I thank the Good Lord that he put me here. I thank the people of Conway for accepting me the way they did.”
In his retirement, Murry plans to move back to his former home of Springdale to be closer to his five young grandchildren.
For more on Jeff Collum and the future of CPSD under his leadership, read Saturday’s edition of the Log Cabin.
