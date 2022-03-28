David and Shirley Smith announced their retirement and the sale of Smith Family Pharmacy to one of their long-time employees, pharmacist Blake Johnson.
The sale will be effective at the close of business on March 31.
“The pharmacy name will remain Smith Family Pharmacy and it will continue to provide the same excellent level of patient care and service our patients have come to love,” Dr. Johnson said.
Johnson grew up in Little Rock, and graduated from Bryant High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. A 2013 graduate of the University of Arkansas College of Pharmacy, he joined the staff at Smith Family Pharmacy in September 2015.
He and his wife, Kristyn, live in Conway. They have one son they adopted in 2019. They are both active and love their church family at Summit Church.
Johnson is a dedicated runner, and he and Kristyn love to ride their bicycles.
Most days they spend their time enjoying the outdoors or playing with their son. They also love to travel and have been able to take some great trips together.
“I enjoy joking with our patients, but most importantly providing them with outstanding service," Johnson said. "I hope to continue the same service to our patients that David has for several years.”
“The people of Conway have been incredibly supportive of Shirley and me throughout the years,” Smith said. “When we first moved here in 1974, I was a new graduate from the UAMS College of Pharmacy and we had a 7-month-old baby. If I remember correctly, the population of Conway was around 18,000 at that time, so we literally grew up together with the city.
"We joined Antioch Baptist Church soon after we moved to town and have been actively involved there through the years. The Conway Schools provided excellent education for our three children and our entire family has participated in sports programs and countless other community activities. I was blessed to be hired by Mr. Glover Joyner at Central Pharmacy downtown in the Banister-Lieblong Clinic.
"Mr. Joyner was a real mentor to me and gave me the opportunity to buy our first pharmacy when he retired in 1983. I received an excellent education in pharmacy school, but he taught me how to take care of people. My prayer is that I’ve been able to do the same for Blake.”
David plans to play “a lot more golf” and he and Shirley hope to enjoy spending more time with their five grandchildren and travel as much as possible. They said they look forward to seeing everyone around town. They also want to encourage all their customers to continue to support the pharmacy as Blake, pharmacist Bailey Brewer, technicians Amanda Downes, Jennifer Holst, and Jeremy Howard continue to serve their patients.
