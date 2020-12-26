This being the final weekend of 2020, it’s time to take a look at what kinds of trends will be prominent in American homes during 2021.
Experts featured in articles for Better Homes and Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Homes and Gardens, and Insider.com are predicting everything from nostalgic designs, to easy-to-clean natural fabrics, to global designs that incorporate ideas from around the world, and a resurgence in houseplants.
Many of their thoughts have been driven by a survey conducted by online interior design service Modsy. The results of the survey of thousands of people in the design community were released Wednesday, and the following areas were highlighted:
Mid-Century isn’t dead.
Traditional and Classic styles grow in popularity.
People are using their homes to show off their personalities.
There will be more home offices, with good lighting an important component of this space.
Offices will replace bedrooms as the second most popular room to design in 2021 (living rooms are first).
To see the full Modsy survey, visit https://www.modsy.com/2021-style -trends/?sscid=c1k4_qqym2.
Jessica Bennett of Better Homes and Gardens emphasized the fact that a big 2021 decorating trend “isn’t new at all. Design styles of the past, including Victorian-era, Art Deco, and grand-millennial aesthetics, are making a comeback as people turn to nostalgia for comfort and security.”
Anna Brockway, co-founder and president of Chairish, an online vintage marketplace, told Better Homes and Gardens that she predicts the old-meets-new trend will emerge through gilded finishes, floral prints, and ornamental details that offer contemporary takes on historic styles.
Prestigious Textiles’ Head of Design Marie Parry told Home and Gardens magazine that this classic style will take inspiration from the 18th and 19th centuries, incorporating classic art, antiques and pieces with history. ‘It also favors symmetry, which can be seen in soft furnishings embracing ornate scrolls, courtly stripes and classic damasks. In a move on from bold, graphic geometrics, traditional and classic designs have developed into key trends for the season.”
Good Housekeeping expert Kate Lester said 2021 will be all about “livable luxury and versatility in design. So many people have had to transition over the past year, that they are rethinking less-used spaces and embracing furniture concepts that play double duty. Next year will be all about durable fabrics, comfortable upholstery, and furniture pieces that are versatile and chic.”
Both Good Housekeeping and Homes and Gardens see a trend toward more indoor greenery. “You only need to peep at Pinterest and Instagram to see that houseplants have never been more fashionable. From retro 1970s-style hanging creepers to blowsy, beautiful blooms there’s sure to be a plant to suit your style and space. Indoor plants fell out of fashion briefly in the 1990s, but we’re happy to report that they’re back – not only are they beautiful, bringing vibrancy and color to our homes, but they also freshen the air, filtering out pollutants and releasing oxygen,” says Homes and Gardens. “Indoor trees and … freshen indoor air, bring the clarity and calm of nature indoors, act like sculpture on a shelf or table top, and caring for them is grounding and life affirming. Developing a collection of interior plants wins on all levels: Aesthetic, functional and mental,” Emilie Munroe says in Good Housekeeping.
Braided and knotted textiles could be a sleeper trend for 2021. These could be used for everything from bo-ho chic plant hangers (remember the trend of the 1970s?) to unique light hangers and jute rugs. “We’ve always believed a statement light fixture can tie any space together, and one trend we’ve loved lately is light fixtures using braided and knotted textiles. They are the perfect addition to a neutral space, because they offer plenty of natural, organic texture and visual interest while staying within a neutral palette. They offer a hint of coastal aesthetic – which many of our clients are asking for – without feeling overly nautical,” said Andrea Goldman in Good Housekeeping.
“We saw a renewed interest in rattan furniture and cane webbing over the past year, and this trend isn’t going anywhere in 2021. Natural materials such as light-toned wood, jute, leather, ceramic, and live plants will continue to furnish homes in the new year,” says Alessandra Wood, vice president of style at Modsy.
