Lottery Director J. Eric Hagler announced the promotion of Brandi Ratcliff to treasurer of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, which is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
A native of Sheridan, Ratcliff had been the financial analyst since 2016. Prior to joining the lottery, she worked as a senior finance analyst for Windstream Communications and a senior accountant for Riggs CAT.
“The treasurer must have a versatile skill set and the ability to address a unique set of accounting needs every day,” Hagler said. “In her new role Brandi will be responsible for all lottery financial matters, including collections and credits for nearly 2,000 retailers across the state, as well as tracking collateral transactions and overseeing procurement operations.
“She is also responsible for all functions in the ASL Claim Center, which is where players go to collect lottery prizes over $500.”
Ratcliff graduated from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in 2010 with a degree in accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.